Politics Those who ordered herders out of South are not true northern elders — Paul Unongo – Vanguard News

Second Republic Minister and former Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Paul Unongo, in this encounter, posits that the problems associated with the suspected herders will continue except Nigerians embrace ranching.

He also speaks on some other national issues. Excerpts: herdsmen What …

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2JKUwHL

