A popular Nigerian singer and composer, Johnson Oyindamola aka Dammy Krane, was yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly threatening staff of a betting company, Merrybet Gold Limited.
The 27-year-old singer was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, threat to life, defamation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.
