At least three people were killed, today, during an attack on a bank in Ijero-Ekiti, Ekiti State .
The robbers allegedly initiated their attack on the town’s police station, where they killed two cops before heading to the bank. . They were said to have made away with unspecified …
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2A5dKS9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The robbers allegedly initiated their attack on the town’s police station, where they killed two cops before heading to the bank. . They were said to have made away with unspecified …
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2A5dKS9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]