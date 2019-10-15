A four-member job fraud gang, including three Nigerians and a woman from Nagaland, was arrested by the Cyberabad Cyber Crime police in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12.
Addressing the media, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the four were cheating several job aspirants after promising them jobs abroad...
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/35A0Z0V
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Addressing the media, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the four were cheating several job aspirants after promising them jobs abroad...
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/35A0Z0V
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]