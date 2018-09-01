Three members of the Osun State House of Assembly, including the lawmaker representing Ilesa West at the assembly, Mr Tajudeen Famuyide, have defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Action Democratic Party.
Famuyide represents the incumbent Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s constituency in the state …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2ND1kGR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Famuyide represents the incumbent Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s constituency in the state …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2ND1kGR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[86]