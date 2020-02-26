|Thread starter
|Metro Three patients flee Kano isolation centre – The Nation Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Two coronavirus patients die in Kano – TODAY Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Lockdown: FCT mobile courts convict two pastors, three Imams, 68 others – The Nation News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Three new deaths, 87 new cases of #COVID19; 33 in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, 9 in Katsina, 4 in Kano, 4 in Ekiti, 3 in Edo, 3 in Bauchi, 1 in Imo
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Three new deaths, 108 new cases of #COVID19; 78 in Lagos 14 in FCT 5 in Ogun 4 in Gombe 3 Borno 2 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Kwara 1 in Plateau - NCDC
|Metro News
|0
