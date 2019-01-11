A Federal High Court Abuja has fixed Jan. 21, to hear a suit seeking to disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari from contesting the 2019 general elections.
The plaintiffs, Mr Kalu Agu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy El-Kuris, allege that the president lied in his form CF 001 submitted …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2M4pSIJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
The plaintiffs, Mr Kalu Agu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy El-Kuris, allege that the president lied in his form CF 001 submitted …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2M4pSIJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]