The average woman has approximately 450 periods in her lifetime, however the average period and cycle can vary hugely from woman to woman.
What’s important is to know what is normal for you, because changes and irregular, painful, or heavy periods may be signs of a serious health problem. So …
Read more via rsvp https://ift.tt/2FCnQNT
What’s important is to know what is normal for you, because changes and irregular, painful, or heavy periods may be signs of a serious health problem. So …
Read more via rsvp https://ift.tt/2FCnQNT
Last edited by a moderator:[42]