Three women dead as boat capsizes in Lagos

Three women lost their lives after a boat which was heading to Bayeiku, Ikorodu, from Oke Ira Nla, Ajah, Lagos state capsized earlier today.

The boat which is reported to have been conveying 20 passengers, ran into a submerged object and capsized mid-sea within the Oke Ira Nla axis …



