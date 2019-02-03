Three women lost their lives after a boat which was heading to Bayeiku, Ikorodu, from Oke Ira Nla, Ajah, Lagos state capsized earlier today.
The boat which is reported to have been conveying 20 passengers, ran into a submerged object and capsized mid-sea within the Oke Ira Nla axis …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2BcE1iD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The boat which is reported to have been conveying 20 passengers, ran into a submerged object and capsized mid-sea within the Oke Ira Nla axis …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2BcE1iD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]