INTERVIEW: Jonathan is worst Nigerian leader ever – Sowore, Publisher, Sahara ReportersJuly 12, 2014Ogala Emmanuel and Chinenye Ugonna Omoyele Sowore is the publisher of New York-based Sahara Reporters, known for its hard-hitting reporting that is keeping Nigeria’s government officias, individuals and corporations on their toes.
Recently, Mr. Sowore suddenly …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2LHMzEc
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Recently, Mr. Sowore suddenly …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2LHMzEc
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]