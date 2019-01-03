Wow!!! It’s a long time coming… This is the Moment when Banky W introduced Skales & Wizkid to the World at the 12th Annual Kennis Music Festival in 2010. Dreams do come through Skales & Wizkid needs to keep showing love to this …
