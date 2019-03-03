Thugs have attacked the convoy of the Gombe state Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, setting two cars among the entourage ablaze.
The Director of Media of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in the …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ErcYBa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Director of Media of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in the …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ErcYBa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]