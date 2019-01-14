Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs yesterday descended on Agbaji, the family home of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in Ilorin, Kwara State.
At the end of the invasion, which lasted several hours, about 15 people were left with various degrees …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2SV4EzM
Get More Nigeria Political News
At the end of the invasion, which lasted several hours, about 15 people were left with various degrees …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2SV4EzM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]