Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected on Sunday — NiMet – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted monsoonal rains, expected to keep the country under wet conditions throughout the forecast period for Sunday.

NiMet made this known in its Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday. It predicted a mixture of …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NEnFDQ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top