Tiffany Haddish confirms relationship with rapper Common

#1
www.vanguardngr.com

Tiffany Haddish confirms relationship with rapper Common

Tiffany Haddish has confirmed her relationship with Common. The “Girls Trip” star, 40 revealed the romance on Steve-O’s podcast “Wild Ride,” calling it, “the best relationship I’ve ever been in.” “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood! I’ve lost 20 pounds...
