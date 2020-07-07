Tiffany Haddish confirms relationship with rapper Common
Tiffany Haddish has confirmed her relationship with Common. The “Girls Trip” star, 40 revealed the romance on Steve-O’s podcast “Wild Ride,” calling it, “the best relationship I’ve ever been in.” “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood! I’ve lost 20 pounds...
www.vanguardngr.com
