Entertainment Tiffany Haddish dragged for not answering reporter’s question – Laila’s Blog

#1
Hollywood actress, Tiffany Haddish is currently trending across social media platforms from not answering a reporter’s question on fixing TV’s diversity problems. Tiffany Haddish who was asked a question on how to fix the issue of so many white winners at the emmys, even though there are other …



Read more via Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2xW1Bhi

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top