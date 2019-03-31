Sports Tiger Woods loses to Lucas Bjerregaard in WGC Match Play quarter-final – TODAY.NG

Tiger Woods won a dramatic morning showdown with Rory McIlroy only to be upset by Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard in Saturday’s quarter-finals of the WGC Match Play Championship.

Woods, a 14-time major champion seeking a fourth WGC Match Play title, defeated McIlroy 2&1 in a morning knockout match only to …



