Chinedu Iroka

East Africa: Tigray War Spawns 'Devoted' Militia and a Threat to Peace in the Horn

Opinion - A month after Ethiopia launched a military operation against Tigray, a new face of war is emerging in the Horn of Africa. In the trenches of Tigray a new fighter is born, armed with an AK-47 or a rocket launcher, a twitter account and a Facebook page but evading sorties by lethal...
