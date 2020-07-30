Timi Dakolo Opens Up about Standing by his Wife on “Life Lessons” with Betty Irabor
On the latest episode of “Life Lessons” with Betty Irabor, singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo shared interesting advice on family, love and marriage. When you say those vows with your partner on the alter, they’re not mere words. They are promises to uphold and live by. This is what Timi Dakolo...
www.bellanaija.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!