Just incase you’re new or old to Tinder and scared of going on a date due to safety reasons, not to worry, Tinder has added some new features for you.
The dating app announced on Thursday that it is adding “new features using cutting edge technology dedicated to safety”. …
Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/30MdNiP
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The dating app announced on Thursday that it is adding “new features using cutting edge technology dedicated to safety”. …
Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/30MdNiP
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]