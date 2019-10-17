Segun Awosanya, popularly known as SEGAlink expressed his displeasure over the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC operation.
Below is the tweet by the EFCC official twitter handle: Aection 7 (1) (b) of EFCC Establishment Act, 2004 gives us the power to investigate "properties of any person if it …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2OQXD3H
Get More Nigeria Political News
Below is the tweet by the EFCC official twitter handle: Aection 7 (1) (b) of EFCC Establishment Act, 2004 gives us the power to investigate "properties of any person if it …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2OQXD3H
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]