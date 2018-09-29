Politics Tinubu’s Daughter The Iyaloja General Has Endorsed Sanwo-Olu For Governor – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
"The Iyaloja General, Mrs. Tinubu Ojo Market Leaders and Women has Endorsed Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu ahead Of Sunday’s Governorship Primaries."

She could never have done this without her Father Tinubu’s Approval...



