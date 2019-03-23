Politics Tinubu Admits He Was An Influencer In 2019 Elections – Naijaloaded

#1
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, says his moral authority plays a role in his ability to influence elections.

He also said that other tools that helped him influence elections were his skills as a veteran politician …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2TTQiUR

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top