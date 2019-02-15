Featured Thread #1
Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says though Atiku Abubakar is his friend, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will retire from politics on Saturday.
In a statement on Thursday, Tinubu said he could not find much good in the policies …
