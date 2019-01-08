Politics Tinubu describes Buhari as a straight and honest man – Pulse Nigeria News

#1
According to the APC leader, Buhari’s honesty is what stands him out from the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar. The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has described President Buhari as a straight and honest man. Tinubu …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – http://bit.ly/2QtSlIA

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top