Tinubu freed, Orubebe convicted — remembering the CCT cases of five prominent NigeriansHistory was made when Walter Onnoghen, embattled chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), entered the dock at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). He was charged with false assets declaration exactly two years after the CCT discharged and acquitted Saraki of similar charges.In the heat of the trial, Onnoghen turned in his resignation but that did not save him from the hammer of the tribunal. On Thursday, Danladi Umar, CCT chairman, found him guilty of the six counts preferred against him by the federal government .