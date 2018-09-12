The scenario that played out in the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the build-up to the reelection of Babatunde Raji Fashola, former governor of Lagos, is repeating itself as the chances of his successor, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who is seeking a second term is slim.Daily Independent had last week exclusively reported that Ambode may have incurred the wrath of some elders in the party who felt shortchanged by his administration.