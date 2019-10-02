National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has predicted a better future for Nigeria, urging citizens to support the commitment of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari at building a better future for the country.
That was just as the former Lagos State …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2onGmDZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
That was just as the former Lagos State …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2onGmDZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]