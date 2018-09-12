President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the fate of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State who is seeking a second term in office.A source in the presidency who spoke with Daily Independent said he is hopeful that the crisis between Tinubu and his estranged godson will be amicably resolved after the meeting with the President.