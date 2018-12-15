Governor Abiola Ajimobi has said that the National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did not impose the party governorship flagbearer in the 2019 election, Mr Adebayo Adelabu,on him or the state.
Reiterating that it was God’s guidance and leading that resulted in the emergence …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QS9mAw
Get More Nigeria Political News
Reiterating that it was God’s guidance and leading that resulted in the emergence …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QS9mAw
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]