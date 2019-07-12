JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Tinubu Shares Oando’s Growth Strategies – Thisdaylive

#1
The recently concluded Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference, 2019 themed ‘Driving Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Industry Towards Sustained Economic Development and Growth’, has been described as insightful and eye-opening.

In a presentation at the event, Oando Plc’s Group Chief Executive, Wale Tinubu, about Oando’s evolution from a …

wale.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2XWZNnj

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top