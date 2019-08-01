Politics Tinubu to Atiku: Join APC to move this nation forward - The cable

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos state governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has invited Atiku Abubakar to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to move the nation forward rapidly.

Congratulating the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari for a “well-deserved legal affirmation of a hard-won electoral victory”, Tinubu also commended PDP and Atiku for their tenacious pursuit of what was their legal remedies

