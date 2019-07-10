JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Tinubu urges peace in Ondo APC, may support Akeredolu for second term – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Ahead of 2020 governorship election in Ondo State and the 2023 presidential race, former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged aggrieved party members in the state to bury their hatchets....

Rotimi Akeredolu.jpg

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2YLnhc4

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top