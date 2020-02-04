Metro TIPS: Seven things to do now that coronavirus is in Nigeria - The Cable

On Thursday, the Lagos state government and the federal ministry of health confirmed the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The novel case was found in an Italian on a business visit to Lagos, Nigeria. He has since been quarantined and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Here are seven things we at TheCable believe you should do now that coronavirus is in Lagos, Nigeria.

DON’T PANIC
The first thing to remember is that there is no need to panic. Global health emergencies only get worse when humans panic and make the wrong decisions in time of crisis.

With COVID-19, there is absolutely no reason to panic; more than 30,000 people have recovered from the disease in 2020 alone

