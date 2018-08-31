I know what you are thinking, “why would snakes want to come near my car if its not sent by my village people”Snakes, would end up in any part of your car, either because you carelessly left the door or window open, or because they need heat.Snakes and most reptiles are cold blooded animals, they can’t regulate their internal temperature, so they always seek for heat sources, to “recharge” themselves, mostly for activities like digestion