Titi Abubakar, wife of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has pointed out an issue, in which her husband was victimized for carrying out his duty, while he was a Custom officer in 1984.
According to Mrs Atiku, a Northern traditional ruler had in the …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2rpxhZv
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to Mrs Atiku, a Northern traditional ruler had in the …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2rpxhZv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]