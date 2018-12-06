  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Titi Abubakar reveals incident that got her husband transfered from Lagos to Kano when Buhari was head of state – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Titi Abubakar, wife of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has pointed out an issue, in which her husband was victimized for carrying out his duty, while he was a Custom officer in 1984.

According to Mrs Atiku, a Northern traditional ruler had in the …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2rpxhZv

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top