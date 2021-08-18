Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Tiwa Savage’s “Water & Garri” EP features Brandy, Nas & Amaarae | See the Tracklist
Tiwa Savage teases her highly anticipated Extended Play “Water & Garri ” with the official tracklist. The 5-track EP features Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae, American singer Brandy, Nigerian-American singer Nas, and Tay Iwar. The award-winning singer revealed the tracklist on her Instagram...
www.bellanaija.com