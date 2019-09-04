JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Tiwa Savage Cancels Appearance At Upcoming DSTV Delicious Festival In South Africa – Nairaland

#1
Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage reacted to the xenophobic attacks carried out by South Africans against foreigners mostly Nigerians in their country, which has led to an outrage on social media and the media.

In her recent post shared on twitter, the singer condemned killings of innocent Nigerians and therefore will …

tiwa.JPG

via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NNCruQ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top