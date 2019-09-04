Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage reacted to the xenophobic attacks carried out by South Africans against foreigners mostly Nigerians in their country, which has led to an outrage on social media and the media.
In her recent post shared on twitter, the singer condemned killings of innocent Nigerians and therefore will …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NNCruQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In her recent post shared on twitter, the singer condemned killings of innocent Nigerians and therefore will …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NNCruQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]