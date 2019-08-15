JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Simi Nominated For 2019 AFRIMA – Sahara Reporters

The All Africa Music Awards on Wednesday unveiled Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Simi, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Teni, Yemi Alade, Niniola along other international artistes nominated for 2019 edition of the prestigious award.

This was announced by AFRIMA’s Associate Producer, Aderele Niyi, at a briefing with journalists in Lagos. …

