I'm Embarrassed To Be Nigerian - Tiwa Savage Cries Out After a long period of silence over the recent events happening in Nigeria, female artiste Tiwa Savage has finally spoken out. "I Am Embarrassed To Be A Nigerian", she says.

Popular Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage has stated that she is embarrassed to be Nigerian following the YNaija interview with Busola Dakolo in which she alleged, she was raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA and the video showing senator Elisha Cliff Abbo assaulting a woman in her shop.Tiwa Savage states that women are not being protected in countries like Nigeria - they are abused, raped, underpaid, hated, insulted and blamed for all societal ills.She has a very strong case as to women's rights in Nigeria.Are you embarrassed to be Nigeria? If so, why?