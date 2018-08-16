  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Entertainment Tiwa Savage is having a good time in Kenya! – BellaNaija

#1
Superstar songstress, Tiwa Savage is currently in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi and if her photos on social media are anything to go by, she’s having a good time. According to Nairobi News, the Mavin Queen is in the country for the launch of music star Redsan‘s fifth studio album Baddest which held …




via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2QxJ833

-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top