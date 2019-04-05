Music star Tiwa Savage is starting off the second quarter of 2019 with amazing news; she just got herself a new car.
While she hasn’t shared details of the car, she revealed that it will be arriving soon and that the car has a pretty cool and customized look. She shared …
via BellaNaija – http://bit.ly/2OMWDeI
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
While she hasn’t shared details of the car, she revealed that it will be arriving soon and that the car has a pretty cool and customized look. She shared …
via BellaNaija – http://bit.ly/2OMWDeI
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]