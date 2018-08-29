Mavin Queen, Tiwa Savage has lamented about how hard it is to be a woman in Africa.
The award wining singer took to her Instagram story, indicating she is going through some hard times.
The mother of one in her post said she was tired of fighting and almost at the point of giving up.
READ MORE HERE
The award wining singer took to her Instagram story, indicating she is going through some hard times.
The mother of one in her post said she was tired of fighting and almost at the point of giving up.
READ MORE HERE