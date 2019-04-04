Entertainment Tiwa Savage Officially Leaves Mavin Records - NAIRALAND

Tiwa Savage aka African bad girl has officially dumped former record label Mavin Records.
For months now, rumors has been spreading of her leaving the Don Jazzy lead Record label.
The label was founded by Don Jazzy a year after Mohits records hits the rock and tiwa savage become it first female signee under the record.



