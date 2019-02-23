Mavins first lady, Tiwa Savage has revealed she and her former label mate, Wande Coal, have a song in the works.
Tiwa who sounded anxious to release the new track, share on twitter saying; @wandecoal X @TiwaSavage chai too many sweet melodies ooo #jedijedi …
via Jaguda.com – https://ift.tt/2GGoEmX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Tiwa who sounded anxious to release the new track, share on twitter saying; @wandecoal X @TiwaSavage chai too many sweet melodies ooo #jedijedi …
via Jaguda.com – https://ift.tt/2GGoEmX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]