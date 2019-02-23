Entertainment Tiwa Savage Reveals Collaboration With Wande Coal – Jaguda.com

#1
Mavins first lady, Tiwa Savage has revealed she and her former label mate, Wande Coal, have a song in the works.

Tiwa who sounded anxious to release the new track, share on twitter saying; @wandecoal X @TiwaSavage chai too many sweet melodies ooo #jedijedi …



via Jaguda.com – https://ift.tt/2GGoEmX

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top