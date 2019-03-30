Popular Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress, Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, better known by her stage name Tiwa Savage has inked an ambassadorial deal as she become the new face of Star Lager’s citrus variant, Star Radler. The singer who has been off the radar since the year began is taking things up …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2uBRdKt
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2uBRdKt
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]