Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage has signed an international recording deal with Universal Music Group. UMG is an American global music corporation and is the world leader in music-based entertainment. The group announced through their official Instagram account that they were “thrilled to welcome Tiwa Savage, one of Africa’s …
via Punch Newspapers – http://bit.ly/2vwMYQK
