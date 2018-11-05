Entertainment Tiwa Savage wins Best African Act at MTV EMA – Laila’s Blog

Mavin First lady, Tiwa Savage who was nominated alongside Davido, Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Nyashinnski(Kenya) and Shekinah (South Africa), in the Best African Act category of the MTV EMA, has gone ahead to win the award.

Tiwa Savage who was present on stage to receive her award which she dedicated to her son, Jamil and …



