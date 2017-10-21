Submit Post Advertise

Sports Today's English Premier League Results

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 21, 2017 at 6:29 PM. Views count: 157

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    English Premier League results on Saturday:

    Chelsea 4 (Pedro 12, Batshuayi 71, 90+5, Azpilicueta 87) Watford 2 (Doucoure 45+2, Pereyra 49)

    Huddersfield 2 (Mooy 28, Depoitre 33) Manchester United 1 (Rashford 78)

    Manchester City 3 (Aguero 30-pen, Otamendi 73, Sane 75) Burnley 0

    Newcastle 1 (Merino 86) Crystal Palace 0

    Stoke 1 (Diouf 63) Bournemouth 2 (Surman 16, Stanislas 18-pen)

    Swansea 1 (Mawson 56) Leicester 2 (Fernandez 25-og, Okazaki 49)

    Playing later

    Southampton v West Brom (1630 GMT)

    Played Friday West Ham 0 Brighton 3 (Murray 10, 75-pen, Izquierdo 45+2)

    Playing Sunday Everton v Arsenal (1230 GMT), Tottenham v Liverpool (1500 GMT)
     

    Attached Files:

    • epl.JPG
      epl.JPG
      File size:
      33.5 KB
      Views:
      0
    RemmyAlex, Oct 21, 2017 at 6:29 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Today's English Premier
    1. Samguine
      Sports

      UEFA: See The Champions League Fixtures For Today (17/10/2017)

      Samguine, Oct 17, 2017 at 10:54 AM, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      878
      Samguine
      Oct 17, 2017 at 10:54 AM
    2. kemi
      Sports

      Final Matchday: Results of All EPL Matches Played Today

      kemi, May 21, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      6
      Views:
      1,808
      Dimaria
      May 21, 2017
    3. kemi
      Sports

      CAF Elections: Ahmad Goes Up Against Hayatou Today

      kemi, Mar 16, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      734
      kemi
      Mar 16, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Sports

      English Premier League Results Today

      RemmyAlex, Dec 26, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,978
      RemmyAlex
      Dec 26, 2016
    5. kemi
      Sports

      2016/17 English Premier League Season Kicks Off Today [SEE FIXTURES]

      kemi, Aug 13, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      551
      kemi
      Aug 13, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      Sports

      Today's English Football League Results

      RemmyAlex, Apr 30, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,399
      RemmyAlex
      Apr 30, 2016
    7. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      English Premier League: Today's fixtures,managers' reactions

      Chris Maduewesi, Sep 27, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      10,468
      Chris Maduewesi
      Sep 27, 2014

    Comments