Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Toke Makinwa chooses expensive human hair over true love - New Telegraph
Few hours after music star, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, asked this question on his Twitter handle, ‘Bone straight or true love?, on air personality and fashion entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa twitted back, saying she chose Bone Straight, an expensive human hair wig over true love...
www.newtelegraphng.com